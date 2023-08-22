SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of stabbing another man inside a Mira Mesa apartment, San Diego police said.

According to SDPD, the stabbing happened around 8:40 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 9669 Gold Coast Drive.

For reasons still under investigation, the two men involved got into a physical altercation that led to one man getting stabbed in his upper abdomen, SDPD Watch Commander David O’Brien said.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The suspect, identified by police as 36-year-old Jonathan Boaz, remained at the apartment and surrendered himself to police without incident, O’Brien said. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are still under investigation and anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact SDPD’s Northeastern Division at 888-538-8000 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.