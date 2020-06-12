Man arrested in connection to May homicide in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO – A 24-year-old man was arrested this week in connection to a May homicide in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, officers from the San Diego Police Dept. said.

Bobbie Barragan Reyes was booked Saturday into the San Diego County Jail after department homicide detectives identified him as the suspect in the murder of 27-year-old San Diego resident Vicente Coleman, according to a department news release and local jail records.

Officers found Coleman’s body May 19 at 400 Euclid Ave. after being contacted by a citizen who found him while walking through an undeveloped area. Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reyes, who is facing a first-degree murder charge, is not eligible for bail as of Thursday.

Detectives still are compiling more information about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.