One person was killed in a shooting in the Chollas Creek neighborhood on July 22, 2023. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday near City Heights, San Diego police announced.

According to SDPD, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near Chollas Parkway and 54th Street in the Redwood Village neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in a ravine who had suffered at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

During their initial investigation, officers learned that the victim had been involved in an argument with two other men prior to the shooting, Lt. Jud Campbell said.

On Monday, police announced that an arrest had been made in connection to the deadly shooting.

Esteban Elizondo, 39, was identified as one of the suspects. He was located Sunday around 11:30 a.m. as a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop, according to police.

He was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting and on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Campbell said.

The driver of the vehicle was also arrested for an unrelated warrant, police added.

The identity of the victim, a 29-year-old man, has not yet been released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.