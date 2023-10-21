SAN DIEGO — A suspect in a fatal Linda Vista shooting last year was arrested Friday morning, San Diego police announced.

Around 10:20 a.m., officers took Eduardo Vasquez, 25, into custody at 3200 North Harbor Drive without issue, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said in a news release. He was booked into jail and could face one count of murder in connection to the 2022 shooting.

The incident took place in the early morning of Sunday, July 24. Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block just after 5 a.m. after the SDPD Communications Center received a call reporting a man down in the area, Shebloski said.

Upon arrival, officers from the Western Division found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound to his upper back. According to Shebloski, a family member was tending to his wound.

Authorities immediately began performing life-saving measures until San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel arrived and relieved them. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:25 a.m.

The victim was later identified by SDPD as Johnny Ramon Ramirez, a 41-year-old San Diego resident.

According to Shebloski, SDPD Homicide Detectives have spent the last year investigating the incident, which included an exhaustive process of following leads, processing and examining physical evidence, obtaining surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.

Details about the findings that led to Vasquez’s arrest were not disclosed by law enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.