CARLSBAD, Calif. — A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of robbing a North County bank, the Carlsbad Police Department announced.

The incident occurred around 2:41 p.m. on December 21 at a US Bank at 770 Carlsbad Village Drive, Lt. Eric Kovanda said in a news release.

Police said 24-year-old Steven Struhar walked into the and demanded money from the teller, before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

Carlsbad police detectives worked with the FBI and local community members to identify Struhar as a possible suspect, leading to his arrest Friday near his San Marcos residence, Kovanda said.

At the time of the bank robbery, Struhar was released on bail and awaiting sentencing for federal charges of bank fraud and making false statements, according to police.

Struhar was arrested and booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of robbery and committing a felony while out on bail, Kovanda said.

Anyone who may have additional information on this case was asked to contact Detective Jordan Walker at 442-339-5674 or Jordan.Walker@carlsbadca.gov.