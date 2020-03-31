Man arrested in attempted sex assault at Poway park

POWAY, Calif. — Deputies Monday arrested a man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman in a Poway park.

Deputies arrested Ryan Joseph Rasmussen, 39, and will book him into jail on assault with intent to commit rape, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at a park in the 12900 block of Bowron Road. Authorities say the suspect grabbed the 34-year-old victim from behind, pulled her to the ground and tried to sexually assault her. Someone heard the woman’s screams for help and pulled the man off of her. The suspect got away on a bicycle.