SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of killing another man in a shooting last year in the Mount Hope area was arrested Thursday, police said.

Anthony Goodrich Austin, Jr., 43, was arrested Thursday morning at his residence at 800 Raven Street, Lt. Andra Brown stated in a press release. He was booked into County Jail on suspicion of murder.

San Diego police received multiple calls on Aug. 30, 2021, around 12:25 p.m., about a shooting at 700 Gateway Center Way, according to Brown. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in a car with an “apparent gunshot injury to his upper body” and began giving him first aid until medical personnel arrived.

The victim, identified as 51-year-old Arthur Williams, was transported to the hospital, where police said he underwent emergency surgery but later died due to his injuries on Sept. 27, 2021.

“Homicide detectives learned the victim was seated in his vehicle adjacent to Dennis Allen Memorial Park when a sport utility vehicle drove beside him and fired several shots at him,” Brown said. “The vehicle then fled area southbound.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.