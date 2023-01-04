SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old man was arrested in Pacific Beach on New Year’s Eve after officers found a loaded ghost gun in his possession, said the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities responded to reports of a domestic violence restraining order violation on the 2300 block of Grand Avenue when the weapon was discovered during a pat down of Christian Wydajewski, police said.

This prompted officers to search his vehicle, where they recovered three AR-15 lower receivers, a suppressor and firearm manufacturing equipment. At that time, SDPD contacted the Ghost Gun Apprehension Team and obtained a search warrant for Wydajewski’s home in Pacific Beach.

Officers confiscated weapons, money and drugs from a home in Pacific Beach on New Year’s Eve, police said. (Photo released by the San Diego Police Department)

During the search of his home, authorities say detectives recovered two more AR-15 ghost gun rifles and a fully automatic conversion device they referred to as a “Glock switch.” According to police, this device converts a semiautomatic handgun into a fully automatic weapon.

Three firearm suppressors, one loaded Glock handgun, two Derringer-style firearms, nine grams of cocaine, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, additional firearm manufacturing equipment, body armor and approximately $2,000 in cash were also recovered by authorities during the search of suspect’s home.

Police said Wydajewski was booked into the San Diego County Jail on multiple charges, including possession of assault weapons, transporting a machine gun, possession of a silencer and possession of a controlled substance while armed.