Man arrested for murder in Midway District attack

SAN DIEGO — A 29-year-old man is facing charges in the death of another man who was found badly hurt in the Midway District.

San Diego Police said Monday that 29-year-old Zarchari Mock was arrested and booked on a homicide charge.

Police started investigating around 10 p.m. Thursday when someone reported a man was in a parking lot at 3700 Rosecrans Street with serious injuries. Officers began life-saving measures until fire rescue got there but the man died at the hospital just after 10:30 p.m. He suffered trauma to his upper body, police said at the time.

The victim is a 31-year-old who frequents the Midway area. He has not been identified pending next of kin notification. Police haven’t said how they identified Mock as a suspect.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.