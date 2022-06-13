FALLBROOK, Calif. – Authorities Monday are investigating a crash involving a man accused of impersonating a San Diego County sheriff’s deputy in Fallbrook.

Just before 2 a.m., a deputy spotted a car with front and rear flashing lights pulled over behind another on South Mission Road near Winterhaven Road, the agency said. The deputy then turned around to help with what appeared to be a traffic stop.

When the deputy got there, he encountered a man who looked like a deputy wearing a black shirt with sheriff patches on it and a vest with the word “sheriff” printed across it.

According to the agency, the man ran back to his car and took off, prompting a brief pursuit that soon was called off for safety reasons.

Later, the deputy came across a crash scene where he found the car he’d been pursuing crashed down an embankment. The suspect, who wasn’t publicly identified, was pulled from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital, officials said. He faces charges of impersonating a police officer and evading capture.

Deputies found an airsoft gun in the car and a female passenger. She was not arrested.

The incident is under investigation.

Those with information to share with investigators were asked to call the agency at 760-451-3100.