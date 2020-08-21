Man arrested for husband’s murder in East County

A person was found dead Aug. 11 at a home in a residential neighborhood near Mount Helix.

SAN DIEGO — A 44-year-old man has been arrested for murder in the death of his 38-year-old husband in San Diego County, according to officials.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that 44-year-old Daniel Scott Jordan was arrested in Reno, Nevada.

Deputies started investigating Aug. 11 after a colleague of Kevin Powell, 38, reported that he missed several meetings that morning.

Two sergeants with the Chula Vista Police Department went to Powell’s home on Carmen Drive to check on him. Authorities said they found a body that was later confirmed to be Powell’s.

The sheriff’s department said detectives identified Jordan as a suspect in Powell’s murder. They got an arrest warrant and with help from the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Jordan in Reno.

Jordan was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility, where he will wait for extradition to San Diego. He is charged with one count of murder.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive in the killing.