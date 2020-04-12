Man arrested for breaking into ATM outside CBD shop

SAN DIEGO – A man is in custody for breaking into an ATM outside the Globalmedz CBD store in Rolando Sunday.

A witness called police around 6:30 a.m. stating that a man was trying to break into the ATM on the 4500 block of College Avenue.

Officers found the suspect, who was positively identified by the witness, a few blocks away.

After detaining the suspect, police found a pair of bolt cutters, crowbar, hammer, and part of the ATM in his possession.

It is not known how much money was taken from the ATM.

