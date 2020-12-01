Man arrested for arson during May protests

LA MESA, Calif. — Police announced another arrest in connection with arson that took place during a May protest in downtown La Mesa.

Officers said Tuesday that Daniel Sandoval, 43 years old of Campo, is facing arson and vandalism charges in connection with a fire at the Randall Lamb Associates building. Police said the flames set during a May 30 protest against police brutality destroyed the building, which was designated a historic structure by the La Mesa Historical Society.

Police arrested Sandoval near his home Tuesday with help from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. He was booked at the San Diego County Jail and bail was set at $500,000.

Two men were arrested in early November in connection with arson at the Chase Bank. Ricky Bernard Cooper, 33, and Alexander Jacob King, 19, were taken into custody after a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.