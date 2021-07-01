Man suspected of stabbing man in neck in East Village

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 46-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of stabbing a 62-year-old man in the neck and one of his hands during a fight in San Diego’s East Village neighborhood, police said.

The stabbing happened about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday on Commercial Street between National Avenue and South 16th Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The two men were arguing for unknown reasons, then the argument escalated into a fight and the younger man stabbed the 62-year-old man in the neck and left hand, Buttle said.

The fight occurred near the back of the St. Vincent de Paul Village homeless shelter, and the victim went there to request help after, the officer said. Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect fled, but officers took the 46-year-old man into custody nearby, Buttle said. The man’s name was not immediately available.

