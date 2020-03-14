Man arrested for allegedly firing at police helicopter

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police arrested a man Friday night after he allegedly used a rifle to shoot at a police helicopter twice, authorities said Saturday.

The San Diego Police Department received a call around 10:15 p.m. from a resident in Bird Rock who said an armed man was knocking at their door and “making rambling statements,” police said. The SDPD’s helicopter was the first to arrive and, as it circled overhead, authorities said the man redirected his attention and fired two shots at the helicopter.

Soon after, officers arrived at the scene along the 6300 block of Electric Avenue and arrested the man, who they identified as 46-year-old David Lowe of San Diego, for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The SDPD’s Homicide Unit was investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.