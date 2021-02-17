Man arrested for alleged attempted rape near Grossmont Center

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) – A homeless man who allegedly assaulted and tried to rape another transient near the Grossmont Center mall Wednesday afternoon, fleeing when she screamed, was arrested following a manhunt in the busy commercial-residential neighborhood.

Officers responding to reports of a man attacking a partially clothed woman in an open area in the 5600 block of Amarillo Avenue in La Mesa shortly after 2 p.m. arrived to find the victim bleeding from the face and the assailant gone, according to police.

Patrol personnel searched the area, eventually finding a man matching the description of the attacker in the 5900 block of Jackson Drive, about a half-mile from the site of the alleged assault, Lt. Greg Runge said.

Officers arrested the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Louis Ahwuli Gomez, without incident on suspicion of attempted rape.

Both Gomez and his alleged victim, whose name was withheld, are believed to be transients, the lieutenant said.

Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.