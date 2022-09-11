Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – A man was arrested by officers with the San Diego Police Department Sunday afternoon after pulling a knife on a worker and then fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The incident happened around 6:10 p.m. when police first received a call reporting that a man had pulled a knife on an employee in a business located in the 1600 block of Camino Del Rio North, according to Officer John Buttle with SDPD. It’s unknown what prompted the man to pull the knife on the worker.

The man fled the scene in a Jeep Limited but was eventually stopped on the state Route 163 connecter ramp heading towards Interstate 8 westbound.

Officers arrested the man without incident. Police said a woman was also in the car with the suspect, however, it is unclear if she was also arrested.

The suspect’s name was not released by police.

The matter remains under investigation.