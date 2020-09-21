Man arrested as police investigate series of arson cases

CHULA VISTA — One person is facing charges as police work to solve a series of arson cases in Chula Vista.

Officers made one arrest after they were called to reports of a brush fire in the 1700 block of Fourth Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers saw someone, later identified as 33-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez, walking away from the fire. They stopped Gonzalez and found he had several lighters on him, police said.

Chula Vista police said Gonzalez is a transient who is known to frequent the river bottom area. During questioning, officers said Gonzalez admitted to setting several brush fires during the past five months. He told officers he set the fires because he was hearing voices. Gonzalez was taken into custody and booked into county jail on multiple counts of arson.

Police and firefighters responded to eight fires in the river bottom area since April 2020:

04/30/20 4 th Ave & Beyer, Undetermined Brush Fire, Unknown Suspect

Ave & Beyer, Undetermined Brush Fire, Unknown Suspect 05/24/20 2300 Faivre St, Intentional Brush Fire, Gonzalez

06/05/20 1700 4 th Ave, Undetermined Brush Fire, Unknown Suspect

Ave, Undetermined Brush Fire, Unknown Suspect 06/13/20 4 th Ave & Main St, Undetermined Brush Fire, Unknown Suspect

Ave & Main St, Undetermined Brush Fire, Unknown Suspect 06/14/20 2300 Faivre St, Intentional Brush Fire, Gonzalez

08/14/20 100 Jacqua St, Undetermined Brush Fire, Unknown Suspect

09/16/20 Third Ave & Beyer, Intentional Brush Fire, Gonzalez

09/20/20 1700 4th Ave, Intentional Brush Fire, Gonzalez

Chula Vista police are working to solve several other suspicious fires including the fire at Veterans Park that destroyed playground equipment this weekend.

In addition to the river bottom fires, firefighters and police also responded to several suspicious fires at the following locations:

9/17/2020, 4 a.m., Lake Crest Drive & Wueste Road

9/17/2020, 4:05 a.m., East J Street & River Ash Drive

9/17/2020, 4:06 a.m., Telegraph Canyon Road & Buena Vista Way

9/17/2020, 4:08 a.m., 1100 Eastlake Parkway (Eastlake High School)

9/19/2020, 5:05 a.m., 785 E. Palomar (Veteran’s Park)

Chula Vista police are trying to find witnesses or anyone with information about Gonzalez or any other individuals setting fires in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.