Man arrested after woman found stabbed inside burning motel room

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) – A 27-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of attempted murder and arson after a woman was found stabbed inside a burning motel room in National City last weekend, police said.

Shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday, detectives and officers spotted the suspect, identified as Jeremiah Dayvon King of Texas, walking in the 300 block of Oxford Street in Chula Vista, said National City police Capt. Alex Hernandez.

King allegedly attempted to flee, but officers caught up and arrested him a short time later.

The stabbing and fire happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday, at the Roadway Inn on Roosevelt Avenue, just east of Interstate 5, Hernandez said.

Officers arrived at the scene and found that nearby hotel guests had extinguished the fire and pulled a woman from the room, the captain said. The victim had multiple stab wounds and burns to her body.

The woman, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Hernandez said. As of Thursday night, she remained in stable condition.

Investigators did not disclose how they identified King as the suspect, but said he “had a relationship with the victim.”

King was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, human trafficking and pimping, according to jail records. He was being held without bail pending his arraignment, scheduled for Jan. 8.