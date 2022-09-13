SAN DIEGO – A man wanted by the United States Marshals Service is under arrest after a standoff with SWAT Tuesday evening.

The standoff occurred at a home near San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood around 5 p.m., according to officials with the San Diego Police Department. The standoff took place in a residence located near Greenlawn Drive and Royal Oak Drive.

Officers tried for several hours to approach the unnamed suspect but he refused to surrender. He was eventually taken into custody after roughly two hours.

No other details were made available by law enforcement.

The matter remains under investigation at this time.