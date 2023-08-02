VISTA, Calif. — A man suspected of attacking his parents, the neighbor and their dog on Wednesday is in law enforcement custody, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Via Christina, Sgt. Marcello Orsini with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release.

Authorities received a call about a man who reportedly choked his mother multiple times and punched his father in the face.

“The suspect then got on top of his father and choked him while covering his mouth to prevent him from breathing,” Orsini said.

After the physical altercation with his father, the suspect left the home and broke into a neighbor’s house, according to law enforcement. He then attacked a small dog and go into a fight with the neighbor, per SDSO.

Deputies arrested 49-year-old Barry Knowlton, who faces charges of attempted murder, felony elder abuse, burglary and cruelty to animals, Orsini said.

First responders treated the elderly victims’ neck and face injuries and the neighbor’s hand injury. The dog is also recovering from its injuries.