Man arrested after stolen Ferrari crashes into backyard of home in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was arrested Saturday after crashing a stolen Ferrari through a fence and into a backyard of a home in Oceanside, authorities say.

The incident started at Tyson and Pacific Street around 11 a.m. when the alleged carjacker approached the driver of a Ferrari, who was parked, and fired a gunshot in the air, demanding the man’s car, according to Oceanside police.

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Kim Beltran, then led police on a pursuit with the stolen Ferrari that crashed into a retaining wall on the 1000 block of Eucalyptus St. and South Clementine St.

Property owner Tish Gallagher said she found out about her damaged rental house when she got home from the beach and checked her phone that showed a photo of her property’s backyard with a bright yellow Ferrari going through the fence.

“He, I guess, bottomed out, went up the side of my yard, hit my mailbox, my mailbox launched up to the neighbor’s backyard and then he proceeded to go through the back fence and smash into the wall,” she said.

Gallagher said the tenants who live on her property lived with children, but they happened to be at Sea World during the incident.

“There’s several broken toys where the car smashed through,” she said.

Authorities say a handgun was found inside the stolen car and the suspect is in police custody. Beltran did suffer minor injuries.