Man arrested after stabbing attack at apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing another man multiple times in an East Village apartment.

Dispatchers received a call around 3:50 a.m. from a person who reported a stabbing in a room at the Studio Fifteen Apartments, 1475 Imperial Ave., San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Officers responded to the scene and found the 51-year-old man in the apartment complex lobby suffering from several stab wounds to his head, neck and arm, Delimitros said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, the officer said.

The suspect, a 53-year-old man whose name was not immediately available, was still in the room when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident, Delimitros said.

The suspect and the victim knew each other, but police did not disclose the exact nature of their relationship.