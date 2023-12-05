SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of threatening to commit a mass shooting Friday at Shoal Creek Elementary School in Carmel Mountain Ranch was arrested, authorities said.

Police found and apprehended Lee Lor, 38, after the threat was communicated to a third party, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Lor faces one felony county of making criminal threats, according to SDPD. He has a no-bail hold and is prohibited from possessing or purchasing any firearms.

A criminal protective order was also issued to protect Shoal Creek Elementary School.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the San Diego Police Department’s Northeastern Division at 858-538-8024 or Crime Stoppers.