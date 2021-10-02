Man arrested after pursuit, carjacking in Mountain View neighborhood

SAN DIEGO — Authorities arrested a man who is accused of stealing a car, leading police on a short pursuit and carjacking another vehicle Saturday in the Mountain View neighborhood.

The incident happened at 4:15 p.m. on 4300 Keeler Ave when officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a car that turned out to be a reported stolen vehicle, according to Officer Robert Heims of the SDPD.

Heims said the car failed to stop, prompting a police pursuit. During the chase, the car stalled and the driver, 23-year-old Abraham Ramirez, got out and ran away.

The man then flagged down a car that thought he needed help, but according to police, the suspect got into the victim’s car and threatened to kill the driver of that car if they did not drive. The car drove away and ended up in a cul-de-sac, where the suspect got out and ran on foot again.

Authorities were able to catch Ramirez and arrest him. Police Robbery Detectives are investigating the incident.