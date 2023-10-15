OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was arrested by Oceanside police in connection to a machete attack early Sunday morning that led to a SWAT standoff.

Around 12:50 a.m., authorities were alerted to the stabbing that occurred outside a home on Leon Street near East Parker Street, the Oceanside Police Department said.

When units arrived on scene, officers discovered an adult man with an apparent machete wound. According to OPD, he also had multiple cuts on his hand, back of the head and abdomen.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening at this time, police said.

Shortly after, officers determined that the incident was an escalation of a conflict between two neighbors over the last few days. Authorities then tried to contact the suspect, which prompted the SWAT standoff.

After several hours, the suspect, identified as a 51-year-old man, safely surrendered and was taken into custody. Officers proceeded to search the home, where they found an additional 10 people inside.

All of the additional people in the house came out voluntarily. It is unknown how these people are connected to the suspect.

The suspect was booked into the Vista Detention Facility, OPD said. He faces charges related to assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident remains under investigation by OPD. No other details regarding the incident were immediately available.