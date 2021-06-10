Man arrested after motel staff finds body in his room

SAN DIEGO — A man is facing a murder charge after employees found a body inside his motel room, according to police.

Staff called San Diego police at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday after finding a man’s body at a motel in the 1300 block of 10th Avenue in San Diego’s Core-Columbia neighborhood. Employees were about to start cleaning a room when they found a 32-year-old man dead.

Police said in a news release that the man had trauma to his upper body. Investigators learned the man who rented the room, later identified as 41-year-old Ryan Edward Breeland of South Carolina, had already checked out of the motel.

Police believe Breeland and the victim were in a relationship before the killing.

“The deceased man was believed to be staying with the man who rented the room and they appeared to be involved in a dating relationship,” police said.

Breeland was later located and arrested for murder. He is also accused of violating parole, according to jail records.

SDPD said officers know the victim’s identity but aren’t releasing it at this time. Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.