Man arrested after hitting SDPD vehicle in illegal U-turn

SAN DIEGO – A man was jailed Sunday after hitting a San Diego Police Dept. vehicle while conducting an illegal U-turn near Montecito Point.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, the man was pulled to the right side of the road in a Chrysler 300 car as he was driving up Bachman Place. As two San Diego police officers in an SUV began approaching the car on the left side, the man reportedly made an illegal U-turn, crashing into the passenger side of the patrol vehicle.

The driver was arrested for a DUI, video from OnScene.TV shows.

No injuries were reported, but both vehicles sustained damages in the crash.