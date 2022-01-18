Man arrested after explosive materials, loaded crossbow found in car: Sheriff’s

VISTA, Calif. — A man was arrested Monday after deputies found several Molotov cocktails, a loaded crossbow and other dangerous explosive materials in his vehicle in Vista, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Christopher Lee Fore, who was processed and booked into the Vista Detention Facility, faces charges related to the unlawful possession of an explosive and possessing material with intent to make an explosive.

Deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a call Monday around 5:30 a.m. about an illegal camper in the 1600 block of Ridge Road. According to Sergeant Greg Hampton, of the Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit, authorities arrived to the location and found the 34-year-old sitting in the driver’s seat of his car with a loaded crossbow in the front passenger seat.

As deputies searched the car, Hampton said they found a metal military ammunition can that contained two large freezer-type bags with the labels “Ammonium Nitrate” and “Potassium Nitrate.”

The discovery of the possible explosives and precursors to homemade explosives prompted responding deputies to back away from the car and shut down traffic in the area, authorities said. Nearby residents were also advised to shelter in place.

Shortly after, Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Detectives were called in to respond, assisted by the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives agents. As detectives completed a thorough search of the car, Hampton said deputies located six Molotov cocktails, black powder and a small amount of methamphetamine. The car was later towed.

The Sheriff’s Department confirmed no intended target was identified by detectives.

An increase in bail was also requested and granted in the amount of $500,000 due to the danger Fore poses to the safety of the community, Hampton added.