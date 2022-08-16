EL CAJON, Calif. — A 44-year-old man suspected of burglarizing a woman’s East County apartment was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

David Sharpe, who is transient, was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of burglary of an inhabited dwelling and indecent exposure, Lt. Walt Miller of the El Cajon Police Department stated in release.



Around 5:15 a.m., the suspect entered the woman’s apartment in the 200 block of East Lexington Avenue, where he went through her belongings and opened the bedroom door but did not go inside, according to police. He then made his way to the living room, turned on the television and masturbated before falling asleep.

Officers responded to the incident after a family member of the victim saw the suspect on an indoor security camera and called 911, Miller said. Police arrested the suspect, who is believed to have entered the apartment through an unlocked front door.

Authorities confirmed that Sharpe has a criminal history, including prior arrests for burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, home invasion robbery and attempted murder.

El Cajon police advise residents to always lock windows and doors when leaving their homes or when going to bed at night.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at info@sdcrimestoppers.org.