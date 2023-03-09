SAN DIEGO — A man suspected in a deadly stabbing at a San Ysidro gas station was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

Hector Alcantara, 32, of San Diego, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at the San Ysidro Point of Entry pedestrian gate, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release Thursday.

The stabbing occurred early Wednesday morning when authorities received a call about a man who had been stabbed at a gas station in the 300 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a Hispanic man in his late 20s to late 30s, with at least one stab wound to his upper body, Sharki said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives later determined the man was with a group of people at a nearby vacant building in the 100 block of Center Street when he was apparently stabbed by the attacker without provocation. The victim then made his way over to the gas station parking lot.

Alcantara, who was identified as a suspect in the case and likely entered Mexico shortly after allegedly stabbing the victim, was detained Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. at 720 East San Ysidro Boulevard, per SDPD. He was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of one count of murder.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.