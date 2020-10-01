Man arrested after allegedly robbing La Mesa credit union

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who allegedly pulled a knife on a teller Wednesday while robbing a La Mesa credit union office was arrested a short time later during a traffic stop about five miles from the scene of the crime.

The armed holdup at the Navy Federal Credit Union branch in the 8700 block of Grossmont Boulevard took place shortly after 10 a.m., according to La Mesa police.

Patrol personnel responding to the robbery spotted the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Rafeek Omar Karamat of La Mesa, driving out of the area and followed him to the west into the city of San Diego, Lt. Greg Runge said.

In the 4500 block of Winona Avenue in the Taldmadge neighborhood, the officers pulled over Karamat.

“The (driver) was compared to bank surveillance video and positively identified as the robbery suspect,” the lieutenant said. “The suspect was (then) taken into custody without incident. The stolen currency was recovered.”

Karamat was booked into San Diego Central Jail. He was being held on $100,000 bail.