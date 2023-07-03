SANTEE, Calif. — A man was taken into custody Sunday after a seven-hour standoff at an East County department store, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Shortly after noon, deputies responded to the Walmart located in the 100 block of Town Center Parkway in Santee.

According to officials, a 22-year-old man entered the store and climbed on top of the shelving in the sporting goods department.

The man armed himself with a workout dumbbell and threatened to use them as a weapon, prompting store employees to contact the sheriff’s department, Lt. Christopher Galve said in a news release.

The man reportedly made threats towards the responding deputies, prompting officials to evacuate and close the store for several hours, Galve said.

The sheriff’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams were called in to assist with negotiations. According to officials, the man was believed to have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

The man was in possession of two knives and a hatchet and refused to drop his weapons and come down from the shelving, Galve said. The man told deputies to shoot him several times and approached them with the hatchet raised.

After seven hours of negotiations and de-escalation techniques, officials were able to get the man to surrender peacefully. There were no injuries reported from the incident.

The man, whose identity was not released by authorities, was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The Walmart location has since reopened and resumed normal operations. Pickup services were still running during the standoff.