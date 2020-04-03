Man airlifted to hospital after train hits pickup

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – An Amtrak train crashed into a pickup truck in Oceanside Thursday, causing the driver to be airlifted to a hospital.

The collision occurred about 5:05 p.m. on the tracks near Cassidy Street and South Meyers Street, according to Deputy J. Burk of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was driving a white pickup truck westbound and entered the tracks. The train was traveling southbound about 60 mph. Its operator sounded the warning horn before the truck entered the crossing, but was unable to avoid hitting the truck, Burk said.

The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was freed and airlifted to Scripps La Jolla Hospital, according to Burk.

His condition was not released.