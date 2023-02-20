SAN DIEGO — A 40-year-old man fell about 40 feet from a cliff Monday near the Mushroom Beach House on Black’s Beach in La Jolla, first responders said.

The rescue call came in around 2 p.m. at 9747 Black Gold Road, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed to FOX 5.

Crews brought in a helicopter and airlifted the victim to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where his condition is unknown at the moment, according to authorities.

While it is uncertain how the man fell from the cliff, another person required a rescue by helicopter at Black’s Beach last week. The individual had fell over on an unspecified path, which first responders discovered was very slippery due to rainfall, and hurt his ankle.