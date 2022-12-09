SAN DIEGO — A 72-year-old man suffering a medical emergency on a cruise ship approximately 90 miles off the San Diego coast was airlifted to a San Diego-area hospital, the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday.

The incident occurred Tuesday when the victim experienced stroke-like symptoms while aboard the Crown Princess, according to officials.

A Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was called in to hoist the man, his spouse and the cruise ship’s nurse, the U.S. Coaat Guard confirmed.

The group was taken to Scripps La Jolla Medical Center, where the 72-year-old man is in critical condition.