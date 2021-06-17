Man admits murdering stepmother in South Bay

File – Norberto Sanchez, then 55, at a 2019 court appearance in the murder of his stepmother, 65-year-old Maria Gonzalez.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A man who gunned down his stepmother in Chula Vista pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and is slated to be sentenced to a 40-year-to-life prison term.

Norberto Sanchez, 57, entered his plea Thursday to the murder count and admitted an allegation of personally using a firearm in connection with the March 2, 2019, slaying of Maria Esther Gonzalez, 65.

According to Chula Vista police, a woman called 911 just after 1:30 p.m. that day and informed dispatchers that her uncle had just called and told her he had killed his father’s wife.

She reported her uncle was on his way to her house on Arizona Street, and officers arrested Sanchez there. Other officers found Gonzalez suffering from gunshot wounds at a home in the 1100 block of Oasis Avenue. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Sanchez is slated to be sentenced Sept. 10 at the South Bay Courthouse in Chula Vista.

