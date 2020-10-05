Man accused of vandalism, crashing car into home

SAN MARCOS (CNS) – A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence, vandalism and leaving the scene of a crash.

The incident began at 10:30 a.m. Sunday when deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, San Marcos Station, responded to a report of a beige Mercedes-Benz E230 speeding northbound on Bennett Avenue when it ran off the road, hit a concrete wall, and hit the wall of a residence in the 600 block of Bennett, said Sgt. Albert Carillo Jr. of the SDCSD.

The driver tried to flee the scene, but nearby residents detained the suspect, called 911, and waited for deputies and emergency personnel, the sergeant said.

Meanwhile, as deputies were en route to the crash, sheriff’s dispatchers received a call about a man wearing camouflage clothing who used a hatchet to smash the window of a vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby Stater Bros. grocery store, Carillo said.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle matching the description of the Mercedes, the sergeant said. The suspect was northbound on Bennett when witnesses saw the vehicle run a stop sign at the intersection of Knob Hill Road. The Mercedes crashed into an Audi A3 driven by a 61-year-old woman.

Nobody was injured in the crash and the driver continued to flee.

Back at the scene of the crash into the house, San Marcos fire paramedics treated the suspect for minor injuries and he was released.

The Mercedes was towed from the crash scene, Carillo said.

After an investigation and witness statements, deputies determined that the suspect, 26, was under the influence of prescription drugs and alcohol during his alleged crime spree and he was arrested.

San Marcos patrol and traffic division deputies were investigating the incident.