Man accused of trapping woman in locker room

This man is accused of trapping a woman in a locker room and not letting her out after she repeatedly rejected his advances, authorities say. (Photo: San Diego Crime Stoppers)

Note: The following story contains sensitive subject matter.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help identifying a man who entered the women’s locker room at a Hillcrest hospital and prevented a woman from leaving the restroom after she rejected his advances.

The man entered the women’s locker room at the UC San Diego Clinical Training Facility at 210 Dickenson St. shortly before 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to San Diego police.

A 30-year-old woman was using the restroom inside the locker room when the man walked inside, prevented her from leaving, then asked her, “Don’t you want this?” while gesturing to his body, police said. The man then left the restroom, but held onto the outside doorknob to keep the victim from locking the door.

He then walked back inside the restroom and blocked her from leaving four more times before she was able to lock herself inside the locker room and wait until he left.

Once the victim heard a co-worker in the hallway, she left the locker room and went outside the building to get help, but she saw the man near another building and she ran away before calling 911.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot white man with a thin build, unshaven face and short, dark-colored hair with a gray patch near his right temple. He also had a tribal design tattoo that circled around his right arm and various tattoos on his left arm.

On the day of the incident, he was wearing khaki shorts, a yellow- colored reflective vest and dark-colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call SDPD’s western division at 619-692-4800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.