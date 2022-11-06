A man accused of spousal abuse was able to escape sheriff’s custody on Sunday. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of spousal abuse was able to escape sheriff’s custody on Sunday, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to reports of domestic violence at the 16000 block of Dove Canyon Road at 1:15 a.m. after a female victim reported her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend had assaulted her.

Deputies contacted and arrested Alfonso Ramirez for spousal abuse, said the Sheriff’s Office. As deputies were escorting Ramirez to a patrol vehicle, he pulled away from the deputy and fled on foot while handcuffed.

The Sheriff’s Office said additional patrol units responded to the area to search for Ramirez, who was located and taken back into custody a short time later.

Ramirez was charged with a restraining order violation, spousal abuse and escaping lawful police custody.