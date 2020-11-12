Man accused of sneaking into East County homes, finding keys and then stealing cars

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A suspect in a series of residential burglaries and auto thefts in El Cajon was arrested Thursday.

Davon Lee, 20, was driving a vehicle stolen during one of the home- invasion thefts when San Diego police took him into custody Thursday afternoon, El Cajon police Lt. Kevin MacArthur said.

Lee, an El Cajon resident, is suspected of committing seven burglaries in the East County city in recent weeks.

In each case, the intruder entered an occupied home through an open door or window, located car keys inside and then stole a vehicle from the premises, MacArthur said.