Man accused of partner’s death pleads not guilty

Deputies and police officers stand outside a Valley Center home where a man is accused of shooting and killing his partner. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

VISTA (CNS) – A convicted felon accused of fatally shooting his domestic partner in Valley Center pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.

Anthony Darrell Chaloux, 42, is accused of killing 31-year-old Mayra Meraz. They two were in a domestic relationship and have two children together, according to sheriff’s Lt. Chad Boudreau.

A suspected motive for the killing was not disclosed by investigators or prosecutors.

Deputies responded about 12:40 a.m. Nov. 1 to a residence in the 25000 block of Duro Road, where Meraz was found injured. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she died, Boudreau said.

Chaloux was arrested that day and remains held in custody without bail. In addition to the murder charge, he faces an allegation of using a handgun in Meraz’s slaying, as well as a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

His next court date is a Dec. 22 readiness conference.