Man accused of molesting 2 girls while shopping at San Diego stores

SAN DIEGO – An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged this week for molesting two girls in separate incidents while shopping at retail stores in San Diego, local authorities said.

David Miguel Corona was booked into San Diego Central Jail late Sunday for the incidents from the past week involving an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, San Diego police Capt. Carmelin Rivera said in a news release.

According to police, the first instance happened about 9:50 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Target store at 5680 Balboa Ave. Rivera said the mother of an 11-year-old reported that a man followed her 11-year-old down one of the aisles of the store, groped her and fled before officers arrived.

The second report Sunday around 5:30 p.m. occurred at the Goodwill store at 7631 Girard Ave., where the man is accused of groping a 13-year-old.

He remained at the store in the time after the incident and was arrested without issue, Rivera said.

Investigators determined that Corona was responsible for the two assaults. He remains in custody on a $100,000 bail, jail records show. The investigation into the cases is ongoing.

Anyone with information on these incidents or if they believe they know or are a victim of something similar were asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit at 619-531-2260. Tips also can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.