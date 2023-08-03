SAN DIEGO — A 35-year-old Tijuana man suspected of leading a group known as Los Cabos in Baja California was extradited from Mexico to face federal drug trafficking charges in San Diego, prosecutors said.

Edgar Herrera Pardo, also known as “Caiman,” who has been in custody since his arrest in Mexico on Aug. 5, 2019, arrived Wednesday in San Diego, Kelly Thornton with the Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California said in a news release Thursday.

On April 10, 2019, Pardo was indicted on suspicion of being a part of Los Cabos, a group that operates in Baja California to secure control of the region for Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), according to prosecutors. He faces a charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances for purpose of unlawful importation, prosecutors said.

“According to the government’s allegations, Herrera Pardo and his group of enforcers unleashed appalling violence on Tijuana on behalf of a powerful drug cartel that is responsible for moving large quantities of illicit drugs into the U.S.,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said. “This extradition shows that those who put American lives at risk through trafficking of dangerous substances will be held responsible, wherever they may be. The Department of Justice appreciates the cooperation of the Mexican authorities in this matter. With the assistance of our law enforcement colleagues at home and around the world, we will aggressively pursue drug traffickers and bring them to justice.”

Pardo is scheduled for a detention hearing on Tuesday at 10 a.m.