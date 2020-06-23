Man accused of killing roommate pleads not guilty

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A man who allegedly killed a woman last week at his Carlsbad apartment pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.

Brehon Roy Quigley, 44, faces 25 years to life in state prison if convicted of killing Kissy Ann Pedro, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Patrol officers sent about 11:30 a.m. June 16 to an apartment in the 2500 block of West Ranch Street and found the 40-year-old victim dead, police said.

Detectives questioned Quigley, described as a “co-occupant of the apartment,” then arrested him, Carlsbad police Lt. Jason Jackowski said.

Police declined to release details on how Pedro died and would not disclose a suspected motive for the slaying.

“The investigation into what occurred and why is ongoing,” the lieutenant said. “No additional information is being released at this time.”

Quigley is being held without bail and is due back in court Friday for a bail review hearing.