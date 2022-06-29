VISTA, Calif. — Forty-four year old Christian Bobila, the man accused of killing members of his own family in Valley Center last weekend, was charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances allegations Wednesday.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said the special circumstances allegations are because the killings happened at the same time.

Bobila appeared virtually, charged with murdering his brother-in-law and father in-law at a Valley Center home Sunday night. Daniel Gochnour, the deputy district attorney, said in court: “We had a brutal execution of two innocent family members by the defendant.”

During his arraignment, Bobila entered a not guilty plea. Gochnour replayed the prosecution’s version of events in the courtroom.

“He drove down from the Bay Area with his wife to the residence where the shooting took place,” Gochnour said.

According to investigators, shortly after Bobila arrived at the home around 10 p.m., he shot his 45 year-old brother-in-law multiple times, including execution-style to the head. Investigators said Bobila then proceeded to shoot his 79-year-old father-in-law multiple times, also including execution-style to the head.

Investigators said Bobila then drove off in his father-in-law’s black minivan. He was in the vehicle when officers arrested him a mile from the home. Neighbors have said the 79-year-old lived in that home for 16 years.

FOX 5’s Alani Letang asked, “Was it a family dispute that night that led to this crime?”

The deputy district attorney answered, “I’m not going to comment on the motive at this time, the investigation is still ongoing.”

“We are going to do our best to bring justice to the victims of this community, no matter what the crime is,” Gochnour added.

Bobila is due back in court Sept. 20 for a readiness hearing, and October 20th for a preliminary hearing.