Man accused of fatally stabbing older brother in El Cajon charged with murder

EL CAJON (CNS) – A man accused of fatally stabbing his older brother in El Cajon last weekend was charged with murder Friday.

Arkan Shehan, 32, is accused in Sunday’s stabbing of 36-year-old Wisam Shihan, which happened around 2:20 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of North Mollison Avenue, according to El Cajon police Sgt. Chris Baldwin.

Shihan was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The ensuing police investigation showed that Shihan “was involved in an altercation with his brother” when he was stabbed, according to Baldwin.

The defendant was arrested three days later in connection with the killing. Detectives are still attempting to determine a suspected motive for the slaying, according to the sergeant.

The same complaint charging Shehan with murder alleges he also threatened his brother and assaulted him with a billy club on March 7. He was also charged with an allegation of committing the murder after previously being released from custody on bail.

Shehan is slated for arraignment Monday afternoon in an El Cajon courtroom.

