Man accused of DUI crash tries to escape into Safari Park: police

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man is accused of driving drunk when he got in a crash near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Tuesday, then trying to escape down a road into the park.

The 30-year-old man was driving a Nissan Versa westbound on San Pasqual Valley Road about 3:45 p.m. when he tried to make a U-turn in a driveway for the Safari Park, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

His car was hit by an oncoming Hyundai Sonata while he tried to make the move, and the man got out and tried to run off through an open service gate to the park, Buttle said. Officers arrived to search for him and he was later arrested, according to the officer, but further details about the arrest were not immediately available.

The woman driving the Hyundai suffered a broken arm and the man suffered a fractured ankle, said Buttle.

The suspect will be charged with felony hit-and-run and driving under the influence, Buttle said.

