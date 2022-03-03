SAN DIEGO – Authorities are investigating an alleged carjacking involving an assailant with a bow and arrow that happened Wednesday night on Interstate 8 in the College Area.

Just after 8 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to eastbound I-8 west of Waring Road after receiving calls about a male pedestrian on the freeway, CHP spokesman Jesse Matias said. They learned upon receiving additional calls that a pedestrian had been pointing a bow and arrow at a vehicle that was on the right shoulder of the freeway in the same area.

Investigators later learned that a driver in a Toyota Highlander SUV had been attacked and carjacked by the pedestrian, according to Matias. The victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is still being investigated whether the driver’s injuries were due to the bow and arrow, Matias said.

An undisclosed time later, the suspect was detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Campo Border Patrol Checkpoint. Matias said the man was arrested by CHP officers and booked into San Diego Central Jail. His identity was not immediately disclosed by investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and those with additional information were asked by CHP to contact the agency’s San Diego office at 858-293-6000.