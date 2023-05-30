SAN DIEGO — The man accused of the shooting outside the San Diego Central Library made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

He is charged with shooting two people, killing one of them.

Kenneth Chaney, 21, will remain in jail since a judge denied bail. Prosecutors said this case is the unfortunate end over a stolen backpack.

“He will be entering not guilty pleas to all charges and allegations,” said the public defender representing Chaney.

Appearing virtually, Chaney pleaded not guilty to three felony charges: assault with a semi-automatic gun, attempted murder and murder.

The Deputy District Attorney argued Chaney’s friend stole someone’s backpack downtown.

The backpack owner then chased after Chaney. When the owner caught up to Chaney, Chaney pulled out a gun.

The backpack owner begged him for just the car keys out of the backpack.

“The defendant put the firearm away and then took him to his friend who he believed to be at the downtown library to get the backpack back,” said Kristie Nikoletich, the San Diego County Deputy District Attorney.

At the library, a group of people started to argue with Chaney. Nikoletich said they believe the group was trying to help the backpack owner get his stuff back. Chaney then pulls out the gun again.

The DA’s office said Chaney shot and killed 20-year-old Trey Walker, then shot a 24-year-old man twice.

“The defendant then fled pulling off his masks and other items of clothing in fleeing from the crime,” Nikoletich described.

At a vigil outside the library, Walker’s family said he is a new father to his 10-month-old daughter.

The Walker family shared with FOX 5 their Fundraiser by Perla Garcia : Trey M. Walker.

Nikoletich said it was the cooperation of the community and business owners that police were able to identify Chaney.

“But I can tell you because the crime occurred in downtown San Diego, there are hours of surveillance video to review, multiple witnesses who have called in left tips, and they are being followed up with,” Nikoletich said.

Chaney will be back in court for the readiness conference on June 23rd in Department 1101 at 8:15 a.m.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 29 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 102.